Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in SAP by 892.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 1,270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

NYSE SAP opened at $237.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $130.63 and a 1-year high of $240.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.18 and a 200-day moving average of $204.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

