Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.85.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

