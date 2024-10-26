Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,172 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 21,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Visa by 7.6% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,639,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $457,636,000 after purchasing an additional 115,465 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

V opened at $281.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.73 and a 200-day moving average of $273.17. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.