Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 29.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,621 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,418.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.51. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.96 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.