Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 491 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 98,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 278,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 37.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,448,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,767,000 after purchasing an additional 671,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6,430.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

