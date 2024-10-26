Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Holdings Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 49,501.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 388,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,090 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.88% of Murphy USA worth $191,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $522,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 17.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 28.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,955.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,955.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total value of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at $203,955,423.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,209 shares of company stock worth $16,564,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.57.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA stock opened at $473.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $350.55 and a one year high of $552.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.85.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.28%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

