Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA) Short Interest Update

Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 590,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nano Labs Stock Performance

Nano Labs stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Nano Labs has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

Nano Labs Company Profile

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

