Newmont Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 57,822 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical volume of 35,925 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Trading Down 1.7 %

NEM opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.17%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

