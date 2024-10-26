Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $1.42 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $398.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.