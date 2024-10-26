Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.7 %

JNJ stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.38 and a 200 day moving average of $154.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

