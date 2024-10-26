Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,052.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

