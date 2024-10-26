Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $92.94 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $508.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

