NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,037 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 77.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 20,314 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citic Securities started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $243.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.60 and a 200-day moving average of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

