OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,829,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,103,000 after purchasing an additional 150,797 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,815,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,878,000 after purchasing an additional 139,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OGE Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,453,000 after purchasing an additional 531,730 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 924,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 50,390 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,834.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 748,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 729,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OGE opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.