Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Trading 11.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report) was up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.49 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.10). Approximately 401,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 257,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.63 ($0.09).

Ondine Biomedical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,847.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 8.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.17. The company has a market cap of £23.57 million, a PE ratio of -283.33 and a beta of 0.10.

Ondine Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ondine Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondine Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.