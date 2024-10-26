ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,795,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,158,000 after purchasing an additional 232,043 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in ONEOK by 28.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after buying an additional 825,464 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,795,000 after buying an additional 378,509 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,434,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,362,000 after acquiring an additional 319,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,377,000 after acquiring an additional 132,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.77.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $96.66 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $98.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

