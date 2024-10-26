OTCMKTS:FQVLF FY2025 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.50. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

