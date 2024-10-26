Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $9.22. Panasonic shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 100 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCRFY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Panasonic in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Panasonic
Panasonic Price Performance
About Panasonic
Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Panasonic
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.