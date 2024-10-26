Paul W. Breaux Sells 14,548 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 14,548 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,659,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Carvana Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE CVNA opened at $202.60 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.84.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 12.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,701,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 124.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after purchasing an additional 323,153 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
