Paul W. Breaux Sells 14,548 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 14,548 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,659,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CVNA opened at $202.60 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 12.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,701,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 124.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after purchasing an additional 323,153 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

