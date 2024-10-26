Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Shares of PTON opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at $865,592. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at $865,592. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell acquired 31,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $133,182.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,182.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,993 shares of company stock worth $867,453. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

