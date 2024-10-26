Peoples Bank OH Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

XOM opened at $119.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $471.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.