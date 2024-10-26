Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.31% from the company’s previous close.

CATX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

NYSE:CATX opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sykon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

