Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $12.28. Perspective Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 14,121 shares trading hands.

CATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,069,000. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,390,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

