Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) versus Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Financial Survey

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perspective Therapeutics and Stevanato Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspective Therapeutics $1.43 million 502.46 -$46.51 million N/A N/A Stevanato Group $1.17 billion N/A $157.62 million €0.50 ($0.54) 34.54

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than Perspective Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspective Therapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00 Stevanato Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perspective Therapeutics and Stevanato Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Perspective Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $20.63, indicating a potential upside of 78.73%. Given Perspective Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Perspective Therapeutics is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perspective Therapeutics and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspective Therapeutics N/A -32.87% -28.06% Stevanato Group 11.27% 10.89% 6.33%

Volatility and Risk

Perspective Therapeutics has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perspective Therapeutics beats Stevanato Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of [212Pb] VMT01 in combination with nivolumab in patients with histologically confirmed melanoma and positive MC1R imaging scans. The company was formerly known as Isoray, Inc. and changed its name to Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2022. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

