Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,000 shares, an increase of 177.1% from the September 30th total of 214,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Phoenix Motor Trading Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ:PEV opened at $0.55 on Friday. Phoenix Motor has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Get Phoenix Motor alerts:

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter.

Phoenix Motor Company Profile

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.