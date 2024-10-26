PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 63,545 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5,134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 12.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 74,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

PZC stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.