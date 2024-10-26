PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 29.2% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 128,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,017 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 11.7% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 82,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PNI stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $7.96.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.