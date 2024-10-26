Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.6% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $471.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

