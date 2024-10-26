Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 14,955 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XSMO stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

