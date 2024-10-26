Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 798 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $131.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $134.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.04.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.