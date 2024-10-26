Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 132,126 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,126 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGCP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 160,000.0% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Articles

