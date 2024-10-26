Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 7,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 24.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 87.58%. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 7.66%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

