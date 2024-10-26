Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,152 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,407.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 351,273 shares during the period.

BSCS opened at $20.28 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

