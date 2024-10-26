Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $58,415,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,077,000 after purchasing an additional 466,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CARR opened at $73.72 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.76.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.