Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $132.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.53.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

