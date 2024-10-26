Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $62,652,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,616 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 163.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,243,000 after purchasing an additional 712,064 shares in the last quarter.

DFAU stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

