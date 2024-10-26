Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 812,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,529,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 801.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,055 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 970,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,128,000 after acquiring an additional 323,722 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

