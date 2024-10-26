Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHW
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $359.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $392.57.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.