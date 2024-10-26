Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 6,846 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.16% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of JMBS opened at $45.15 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1966 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

