Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 126.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,611 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBMF. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $111,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $180,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $27.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $950.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.