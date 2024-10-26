Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.17% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $894,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS BBUS opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.27.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

