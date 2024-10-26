Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,573 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

