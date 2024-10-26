Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 121,341 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGF. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 78,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 12,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

