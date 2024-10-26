Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $422,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,188 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.15.

NYSE:PEG opened at $89.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at $13,305,762.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

