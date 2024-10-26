Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,664 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

