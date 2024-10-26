ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Trading 13.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) shot up 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.98 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.98 ($0.39). 297,437 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,019% from the average session volume of 26,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.62) target price on shares of ProCook Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
ProCook Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of kitchenware and related products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Ecommerce and Retail. It offers a range of cookware and tableware products, and kitchen accessories; and holds properties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
