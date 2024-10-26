Prosperity Bancshares’ (PB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PB. Hovde Group raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE PB opened at $72.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.64. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $75.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,287,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,141,000 after purchasing an additional 532,241 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,359,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,799,000 after acquiring an additional 184,453 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 666,140.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 146,551 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $8,520,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 811,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,632,000 after purchasing an additional 112,101 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

