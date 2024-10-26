PSI Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $398.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.08 and a 200-day moving average of $359.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

