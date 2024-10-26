PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2024

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in PulteGroup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,913,000 after acquiring an additional 28,774 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 464,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 34.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 679,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,901,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $132.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.