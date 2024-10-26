Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Update

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 177.6% from the September 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $10.42 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMO. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,000,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 935,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 13.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 231,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 28,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.