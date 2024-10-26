Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Update

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 177.6% from the September 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $10.42 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
